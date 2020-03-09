Lil Baby concert shooting leaves victim in stable condition

A shooting victim at a recent Lil Baby concert is in stable condition, according to authorities.
A scuffle onstage between promoters and entourage members led to one person being shot at the rapper's Saturday night concert in Birmingham, Alabama. The physical altercation at the Bill Harris Arena was partially captured on video and had been viewed nearly one million times on YouTube as of Monday morning.
Lil Baby's concert was shut down after the shot was fired and the unidentified victim was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim's condition has since been updated to stable, Sgt. Rod Mauldin told NBC News.
No one was arrested or taken into custody following the shooting, according to authorities.
NBC News has reached out to Lil Baby's representatives for comment.
The artist, whose full name is Dominique Armani Jones, began rising in prominence outside of the Atlanta rap scene in 2017 with his mixtape "Perfect Timing." His album "My Turn," which was released in February, landed him a #1 spot on Billboard's Top 200.
Last week, Lil Baby surprised students at his former high school with a performance and $150,000 to establish a scholarship program. According to Atlanta Public School officials, the first scholarship was award was awarded to a student who will attend Dartmouth College in the fall.