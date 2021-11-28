Lindsay Lohan announces she's engaged on Instagram

Actress Lindsay Lohan announced that she is engaged on Instagram Sunday.

In a series of four images posted to Instagram, Lohan and partner Bader Shammas appeared to beam with joy, and a ring is visible on Lohan's left hand.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned the series of images.

The couple has been together for the last two years, according to The Independent, and live in Dubai. Lohan has lived in Dubai for the last seven years, according to People.

Shammas is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, People reported.

I see love when I see your eyes. You're my everything, together forever! 💜 — Bader (@Bader) November 28, 2021

In a reply to a tweet from Lohan about their engagement, Bader said the "Mean Girls" star is his "everything."

"I see love when I see your eyes. You're my everything, together forever!" Shammas wrote.

Lohan has been engaged once before to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov but the couple split in 2016, according to People.