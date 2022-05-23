Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Depp set to return to stand

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is set to enter its final week on Monday with Depp returning to the witness stand.

He testified in the case in April and took the spotlight as he claimed Heard was the aggressor in the relationship. She, in turn, has tried to portray Depp as willing to use violence and influence to silence her.

Witnesses for Heard are still taking the stand, with last week's proceedings concluding after Depp’s former best friend, Bruce Witkin; his former agent, Tracey Jacobs; his former business manager, Joel Mandel; and Heard’s former attorney, Michelle Mulroney, took the stand.