Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Depp set to return to stand

The defamation trial enters its final week as closing arguments are set for Friday.
The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is set to enter its final week on Monday with Depp returning to the witness stand.

He testified in the case in April and took the spotlight as he claimed Heard was the aggressor in the relationship. She, in turn, has tried to portray Depp as willing to use violence and influence to silence her.

Witnesses for Heard are still taking the stand, with last week's proceedings concluding after Depp’s former best friend, Bruce Witkin; his former agent, Tracey Jacobs; his former business manager, Joel Mandel; and Heard’s former attorney, Michelle Mulroney, took the stand.

Disney exec denies Heard op-ed got Depp removed from ‘Pirates’ 6

Kalhan Rosenblatt

Johnny Depp expected to return to witness stand in suit against Amber Heard

Dennis Romero and Diana Dasrath

Johnny Depp is expected to return to the stand in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, her representatives said Saturday.

Heard’s legal team is slated to call Depp as the third witness Monday, her representatives said. Additional witness updates for the rest of the week were forthcoming, they said.

Representatives for Depp declined to comment Saturday.

Ellen Barkin on 'controlling' relationship with Johnny Depp

