Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Judge dismisses Depp's attempt to throw out Heard's countersuit

Judges rules against Depp's motion to dismiss Heard countersuit Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate ruled against Depp's request to dismiss Heard's $100 million countersuit. The judge said she's bound by law to let the jurors make findings of fact as long as there's at least some reasonable chance Heard's claim could prevail. “It is not my role to measure the veracity or weight of the evidence,” she said.

Heard's attorneys defend countersuit claims Heard's legal team defended her countersuit against a motion to dismiss. "When Mr. Waldman made those statements, he was standing in the shoes of Mr. Depp," Heard's attorney, Ben Rottenborn, said. "They are one and the same." Heard's legal team also referenced the judge's ruling to dismiss Depp's request for a summary judgment, noting that it can be reasonably concluded that Waldman acted with "actual malice" by making the statements because he knew nothing of Depp and Heard's marriage. "The counterclaim statements are 100 percent false, there was no hoax perpetrated," Rottenborn said. " Mr. Depp is an abuser who abused Ms. Heard." Share this -





Depp's attorneys asks judge to dismiss Heard's countersuit Depp's legal team requested the judge dismiss Heard's $100 million countersuit on the basis that Heard failed to meet the burden of proof regarding the statements made by Depp's former attorney. The argument made by Depp's legal team is that Heard failed to prove that Adam Waldman acted with "actual malice" when accusing her of creating an abuse "hoax" in three statements to the Daily Mail in 2020. The malice standard, meaning a party must have acted with reckless disregard for the truth, is required to win a defamation suit as a public figure. Heard also failed to prove that Waldman acted on behalf of Depp in making the statements, Depp's attorney, Benjamin Chew, said. "There is no such evidence on the record that Ms. Depp directed or otherwise authorized Mr. Waldman to make the three alleged defamatory statements," he said. Share this -





How much time each side has used in the case Johnny Depp has used 45 hrs 24 mins of time allotted with 15 hours and 51 minutes remaining Amber Heard has used 57 hours six mins of time allotted with 4 hours and nine minutes remaining Both parties get approximately 61 hours to present their case. Heard’s team used most of their time during depositions. Share this -





