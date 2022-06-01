Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict live updates: Jury reaches verdict

SEE NEW POSTS

Jurors deliberated for 13 hours The seven-person panel deliberated for approximately 13 hours. They began on Friday afternoon, deliberated all day Tuesday and it was announced around 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday that they had reached a verdict. Share this -





With no appearance by Depp, fans dissipate The throngs of Depp fans who had been flooding the Northern Virginia courthouse during this trial were nowhere to be found on Wednesday. There were virtually no signs of Depp's fans, who had been regularly lining up at 1 a.m. for seats to the trial or to cheer Depp as he arrived every day. But once word spread over the weekend that Depp had gone to the United Kingdom, fans who lined the street and screamed as his SUV arrived and departed each day, those supporters appeared to have stay home. Depp's camp said the actor would be keeping up with court action from the U.K. on Wednesday afternoon. Share this -





Heard's team rips Depp for skipping verdict A rep for Heard tore into Depp for being out of the country on Wednesday afternoon, saying he took "his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.” Depp is in the United Kingdom on a previously scheduled work trip, his team said, and won't be in Northern Virginia when the verdict in his civil suit against Heard is announced at 3 p.m. EDT. “Your presence shows where your priorities are," according to a statement from Heard's camp. "Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.” Depp was on stage in Sheffield on Sunday, playing for guitarist Jeff Beck's tour. Share this -





Social media users await verdict news On social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok, users, many of whom have closely followed the trial, expressed eagerness over the verdict being reached. An overwhelming number of posts appear to support Johnny Depp, which has been the ongoing tone of posts from people tuning in throughout the trial. Just before 2 p.m. ET, the hashtag "#JusticeForJohnnyDepp" began to trend with more than 40,000 tweets. "Verdict is in. Whatever happens JD has won in the court of public opinion and that was the most important thing to him," one person wrote. Another person said they "applaud the strength and courage" Depp showed during the trial. "Someone who survived abuse and didn’t allow his name to be tarnished by lies," the user wrote. On TikTok, one video gained more than 60,000 views in approximately 30 minutes. It showed the TikTok user covering her mouth with the text "I'M SO NERVOUS" written below. Share this -





Depp will not be in attendance Depp, who brought this defamation lawsuit against his former wife, will not be in court when the verdict is read on Wednesday afternoon. He had a previously scheduled work commitment and can't be in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom when jurors are set to reveal their verdict at 3 p.m. EDT, sources close to the actor said. He'll instead monitor court action from the United Kingdom, where he was spotted over the weekend. The actor gave a surprise musical performance at a concert Sunday night at the Sheffield City Hall, about 40 miles southeast of Manchester, for guitarist Jeff Beck’s European tour. In a video shared on social media, Depp could be seen playing the guitar and singing a rendition of John Lennon’s classic “Isolation” that he and Beck released as their first single together in April 2020. Share this -





Verdict reached The jury reached a verdict, and it is set to be read in about 90 minutes. Attorneys for both parties are gathering for the reading. Share this -





