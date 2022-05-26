Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Rebuttal witnesses for countersuit to testify

As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard nears its conclusion, rebuttal witnesses for Heard's countersuit are expected to testify on Thursday.
Depp had returned to the stand on Wednesday as a rebuttal witness, with the actor describing the experience of listening to Heard's testimony in the trial as "insane." He further issued a blanket denial of her allegations of abuse.
British model Kate Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, also testified, denying Heard's suggestion that Depp had pushed her down the stairs.
Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate told the jury on Wednesday that the trial was still slated to have closing arguments on Friday.
Court returns for final day of testimony
Court is back in session Thursday morning, where Heard is expected to present rebuttal witnesses for her countersuit.
Thursday is the last day of witness testimony before closing arguments and jury deliberations begin Friday.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial: Summary and timeline
Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is nearing its end, with Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate alerting the jury on Wednesday that the trial was still on track to have closing arguments on Friday.
Get caught up with our summary and timeline of the trial so far.
Depp describes listening to Heard’s testimony as ‘insane,’ Kate Moss testifies
As the penultimate day of the Johnny Depp's trial against ex-wife Amber Heard begins, here's what happened yesterday:
Depp returned to the stand as a rebuttal witness, describing the experience of listening to Heard's testimony in the case as "insane" as he denied her allegations of abuse.
“It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she’s attributed to me, that she’s accused me of,” Depp said.
“I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it’s gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel. Um, and all false. All false," he said.
British model Kate Moss, who previously dated Depp in the 1990s, also took the stand in a video testimony on Wednesday, denying allegations Depp had pushed her down the stairs. She was not cross-examined.
Other witnesses on Wednesday included Shannon Curry, a clinical psychologist, Morgan Tremaine, a former employee of TMZ and Beverly Leonard, a police officer who arrested Heard in 2009 in connection with an allegation of domestic abuse.
Court adjourned at around 4:40 p.m. ET, meaning the jury was dismissed about 45 minutes ahead of schedule.