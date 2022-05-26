Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Rebuttal witnesses for countersuit to testify

As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard nears its conclusion, rebuttal witnesses for Heard's countersuit are expected to testify on Thursday.

Depp had returned to the stand on Wednesday as a rebuttal witness, with the actor describing the experience of listening to Heard's testimony in the trial as "insane." He further issued a blanket denial of her allegations of abuse.

British model Kate Moss, who dated Depp in the 1990s, also testified, denying Heard's suggestion that Depp had pushed her down the stairs.

Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate told the jury on Wednesday that the trial was still slated to have closing arguments on Friday.