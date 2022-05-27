IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Depp-Heard trial live updates: Closings arguments and jury deliberations set to begin

After six weeks of testimony, the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has reached closing arguments and the jury is set to begin deliberations on Friday.
Amber Heard, center, stands in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 26, 2022.Michael Reynolds / Pool via AP
By NBC News

The defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is set to head to the jury on Friday.

After six weeks of testimony, in which both Heard and Depp took the stand multiple times, the jury will be tasked with sifting through the evidence to determine whether Heard defamed Depp when she wrote an essay for the Washington Post describing herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

Heard alleged that Depp subjected her to years of abuse, testifying in graphic terms about the tumult of their marriage and the toll of his “pattern” of violence. Depp, for his part, says Heard was the aggressor.

Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

OPINION: Kate Moss’s pro-Depp testimony was an unforced error by Amber Heard

Danny Cevallos

While testifying about a fight in 2015, Amber Heard admitted she struck her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. She said she did it because Depp took a swing at Heard’s sister while Heard’s sister was standing at the top of a staircase. The testimony was part of a trial in which Depp is suing Heard for defamation, claiming she falsely referred to him as an abuser. If Heard can establish that Depp did, in fact, abuse her, it’s a defense to defamation. (Both parties deny abusing the other, and Heard has countersued Depp.) 

Heard testified that in the moment, “I don’t hesitate. I don’t wait. I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.”

A seemingly minor statement, but not to Depp’s legal team. One of Depp’s attorneys gave a fist pump. In the hushed, cerebral atmosphere of a courtroom during a trial, he might as well have spiked a football and done an end zone dance. In a high school football game, he would have been penalized for excessive celebration.

That’s because simply mentioning Moss allowed Depp’s team to call Depp’s former girlfriend to the stand and rebut Heard — which she did Wednesday via videoconference. Moss testified that it was an innocent slip that sent her down the stairs at a resort in Jamaica during her relationship with Depp in the 1990s.

Not only that, but she testified that Depp “came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.” Moss flat-out denied that Depp pushed her. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

