Eurovision 2024 Grand Final live updates: Netherlands’ Joost Klein disqualified, protests over Israel's inclusion

Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has sparked boycotts from fans and some criticism from competing artists as the country’s war in Gaza continues.

While geographically in the Middle East rather than Europe, Israel has been a fixture of the song contest for decades, first taking part in 1973. Other nations not typically considered part of Europe — such as Morocco and Armenia — have also competed at Eurovision.

Under the contest’s long-standing rules, countries within the European Broadcasting Area are technically eligible to compete — a boundary that includes swathes of north Africa, as well as parts of the Middle East. This means that Egypt, Lebanon and Libya are technically also within the boundary that could see them take part in Eurovision, though none have ever done so.

Eurovision has a strong following in Israel, however, and the nation has won the contest on four occasions and hosted three times. The contest has loosened its geographical restrictions further in recent years, allowing Australia to compete for the first time in 2015, initially on a one-off basis in recognition of the contest’s popularity among audiences there. Australia has since been admitted as a permanent member.