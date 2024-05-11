Eurovision 2024 Grand Final live updates: Netherlands’ Joost Klein disqualified, protests over Israel's inclusion

The Eurovision Grand Final is tonight. What to know:
- Of the 37 countries that entered this year’s Eurovision, 26 of them have made it through to compete tonight. However, the show will feature only 25 of the countries: The Netherlands’ contestant, Joost Klein, was dramatically expelled over a backstage incident that is being investigated by police.
- Eurovision organizers have long strived to keep politics aside, but global tensions have often imposed themselves on the contest. This year, thousands took to the streets to protest Israel’s inclusion in the contest after the country’s contestant, Eden Golan, qualified for the final round.
- In Europe, the final will be broadcast on various publicly owned stations, including the BBC in Britain. The U.S. streaming home of Eurovision is Peacock, where viewers can watch the finals live at 3 p.m. ET or catch up after they take place.
Thousands protest against Israel’s inclusion in Eurovision
Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has sparked boycotts from fans and some criticism from competing artists as the country’s war in Gaza continues.
While geographically in the Middle East rather than Europe, Israel has been a fixture of the song contest for decades, first taking part in 1973. Other nations not typically considered part of Europe — such as Morocco and Armenia — have also competed at Eurovision.
Under the contest’s long-standing rules, countries within the European Broadcasting Area are technically eligible to compete — a boundary that includes swathes of north Africa, as well as parts of the Middle East. This means that Egypt, Lebanon and Libya are technically also within the boundary that could see them take part in Eurovision, though none have ever done so.
Eurovision has a strong following in Israel, however, and the nation has won the contest on four occasions and hosted three times. The contest has loosened its geographical restrictions further in recent years, allowing Australia to compete for the first time in 2015, initially on a one-off basis in recognition of the contest’s popularity among audiences there. Australia has since been admitted as a permanent member.
Who is taking part in the Eurovision Final?
The full running order is:
- Sweden — Marcus & Martinus, “Unforgettable”
- Ukraine — Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, “Teresa & Maria”
- Germany — Isaak, “Always on the Run”
- Luxembourg — Tali, “Fighter”
- There will be NO song in position number 5 after the Netherlands was removed from the finals. In a statement the EBU said it “will inform all telecommunications partners that the Netherlands is no longer participating, and we will endeavor to block the lines for Song 5.”
- Israel — Eden Golan, “Hurricane”
- Lithuania — Silvester Belt, “Luktelk”
- Spain — Nebulossa, “Zorra”
- Estonia — 5miinust and Puuluup, “(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”
- Ireland — Bambie Thug, “Doomsday Blue”
- Latvia — Dons, “Hollow”
- Greece — Marina Satti, “Zari”
- United Kingdom — Olly Alexander, “Dizzy”
- Norway — Gåte, “Ulveham”
- Italy — Angelina Mango, “La noia”
- Serbia — Teya Dora, “Ramonda”
- Finland — Windows95man, “No Rules!”
- Portugal — Iolanda, “Grito”
- Armenia — Ladaniva, “Jako”
- Cyprus — Silia Kapsis, “Liar”
- Switzerland — Nemo, “The Code”
- Slovenia — Raiven, “Veronika”
- Croatia — Baby Lasagna, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”
- Georgia — Nutsa Buzaladze, “Firefighter”
- France — Slimane, “Mon amour”
- Austria — Kaleen, “We Will Rave”
Netherlands’ contestant Joost Klein kicked out ahead of final
The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision, expelled Joost Klein, the Netherlands’ contestant, from the competition hours before Saturday’s final over a backstage incident.
Swedish police said they were investigating “a complaint made by a female member of the production crew” about Klein, a Dutch musician, rapper, singer and former YouTuber.
Klein had failed to perform at two dress rehearsals on Friday in the Swedish city of Malmö, and organizers had said they were investigating an “incident.” Though rumors had been flying the incident was connected to Israel’s delegation, organizers said the incident “did not involve any other performer or delegation member.”
Such a last-minute disqualification is unprecedented in the 68-year history of Eurovision.
In a statement, the EBU said it “will inform all telecommunications partners that the Netherlands is no longer participating, and we will endeavor to block the lines for Song 5.” Organizers asked fans to not vote for Song 5. “Should anyone try to vote for song 5 their votes will not count but there is a possibly viewers may be charged.”
What to expect from the Eurovision Grand Final
MALMÖ, Sweden — Of the 37 countries that entered this year’s Eurovision, 26 of them made it through to compete in tonight’s Grand Final. (However, the Netherlands’ Eurovision contestant, Joost Klein, was kicked out hours before the final.)
The contest sees an artist or group from each competing country perform an original song in a bid to win over viewers at home. The results of a public televote are combined with scores allocated by international juries of music experts in each country to decide the winners and losers of the night.
In addition to the contest itself, those tuning in can expect plenty of glitz and glamour from host nation Sweden, including a celebration of the music of ABBA, 50 years after the band won Eurovision with “Waterloo.” While it’s not expected that ABBA themselves will put in a rare appearance, three past Eurovision winners — Charlotte Perrelli, Carola and Conchita Wurst — will take part.
The second half of the Eurovision final is the show’s infamously long results sequence, which takes viewers on a tour of the continent and beyond as representatives in each country reveal the winners of their jury vote. After this, the televote result is revealed, with the points added together to reveal the overall winner.
How long is the Eurovision Grand Final?
The Grand Final kicks off at 8 p.m. local time or 3 p.m. ET.
The show is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. ET, but the voting process tends to run long. So get ready to stay up a bit later than expected.
How to watch the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final
The U.S. streaming home of Eurovision is Peacock, where viewers can watch the finals live at 3 p.m. ET. (Comcast is the parent company of both NBC News and NBCUniversal, which runs Peacock.)
In Europe, the finals will be broadcast on various publicly owned stations, including the BBC in Britain.