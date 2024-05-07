Eurovision 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts and more

The grand final is on Saturday, May 11, in Malmö, Sweden, and it starts at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET). This is the big event where the eventual winner will be crowned and it traditionally generates one of the biggest TV audiences in the world.

Get comfortable: The final will last four hours, as long as the Super Bowl.

But before that, there are two semifinals: the first today and the second on Thursday, both starting at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

Each semifinal will feature 16 countries hoping to make their way to the final, as well as the “big 5” nations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, who have already qualified for the final but will perform at the semis anyway.