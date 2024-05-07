Eurovision 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts and more

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Everything to know
- The extravagant, glitter-dusted pop song contest is being held this year in Malmö, Sweden.
- Artists from 37 countries across Europe and beyond will perform original songs to compete for the public's vote.
- Pro-Palestinian groups calling for a cease-fire are expected to protest the event this week due to Israel’s participation.
- The competition typically draws in around 160 million viewers. In the U.S., the shows are available to watch on Peacock beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
What countries are competing today?
The full list of performers tonight are:
- Cyprus — Silia Kapsis — “Liar”
- Serbia — Teya Dora — “Ramonda”
- Lithuania — Silvester Belt — “Luktelk”
- Ireland — Bambie Thug — “Doomsday Blue”
- Ukraine — Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil — “Teresa & Maria”
- Poland — Luna — “The Tower”
- Croatia — Baby Lasagna — “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”
- Iceland — Hera Björk — “Scared of Heights”
- Slovenia — Raiven — “Veronika”
- Finland — Windows95man — “No Rules!”
- Moldova — Natalia Barbu — “In the Middle”
- Azerbaijan — Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov — “Özünlə apar”
- Australia — Electric Fields — “One Milkali (One Blood)”
- Portugal — Iolanda — “Grito”
- Luxembourg — Tali — “Fighter”
Also, for the first time, Eurovision said this year the artists from the "big 5" countries — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom — and host nation Sweden will each perform their entries in full live during the semifinals. But you can’t vote for them during semifinals.
Read the full set list here.
When does Eurovision start?
The grand final is on Saturday, May 11, in Malmö, Sweden, and it starts at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET). This is the big event where the eventual winner will be crowned and it traditionally generates one of the biggest TV audiences in the world.
Get comfortable: The final will last four hours, as long as the Super Bowl.
But before that, there are two semifinals: the first today and the second on Thursday, both starting at 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).
Each semifinal will feature 16 countries hoping to make their way to the final, as well as the “big 5” nations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, who have already qualified for the final but will perform at the semis anyway.
How to watch Eurovision 2024
The best place to watch in the U.S. is Peacock, which is streaming the semifinals and the final itself. Each event will be available to replay afterward, too. (Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of both NBC News and NBCUniversal, which runs Peacock.)
Eurovision is shown across Europe and beyond on an array of publicly owned broadcasters who are members of the European Broadcasting Union, including the BBC in Britain.
How does Eurovision work?
Eurovision is one of the world’s biggest annual televised events, with an estimated 160 million people tuning in across Europe to cheer on their country in a contest of music, performance and pure spectacle. Thirty-seven countries are taking part in this year’s contest, with one artist for each country — put forward by the national broadcaster in each competing nation — having just three minutes to showcase an original song.
Across two live semifinals, taking place tonight and Thursday, the number of competitors is whittled down to 26, with those remaining going forward to compete in Saturday’s grand final. The qualifiers from each semifinal, and the ultimate winner on Saturday, are decided by combining the results of a public vote with points given out by international juries in each country.
While most commonly associated with power ballads and “schlager” pop music, Eurovision has seen a diverse range of entrants try everything from rap and heavy metal to opera and yodeling in a bid to stand out, while the event has also become associated with the often elaborate staging and costumes picked by the artists.
ABBA-mania going strong 50 years after group's Eurovision win
Even if you haven't heard of Eurovision, chances are you've heard of ABBA.
The iconic group, whose music inspired the stage musical "Mamma Mia!" and film franchise starring Meryl Streep, skyrocketed to fame after their Eurovision Song Contest win in 1974 with their song "Waterloo."
The Swedish foursome had previously vied for a win at Eurovision 1973 in Luxembourg, but their song "Ring Ring" ended up finishing third at Sweden’s pre-selection Melodifestivalen.
In the 50 years since their 1974 win, the band has cemented themselves as icons in music history with nine studio albums.
"It’s difficult to comprehend that 50 years have gone by since the four of us waited backstage for the verdicts of all the juries around Europe at the Dome in Brighton," the band wrote in a letter to fans on their website in April. "So what were our dreams during those suspenseful moments or in the chaos in the aftermath of the victory we had secured with the smallest margin in Eurovision history? Four different dreams, no doubt, but whatever they were, however grand, reality has surpassed them, that’s for sure."
This year, in honor of the group's golden Eurovision anniversary, King Carl XVI Gustaf honored band members Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Reuss with the royal Order of Vasa.
We, the fans, say to ABBA: Thank you for the music.
Eurovision: A look back at past winners
The reigning champion of Eurovision is Sweden’s Loreen, who took home her second trophy in 2023 for the song “Tattoo," more than a decade after she won the 2012 contest with “Euphoria."
Some of the biggest names in music are among Eurovision’s pantheon of past winners, with this year’s contest also marking 50 years since ABBA won the contest with “Waterloo.” Céline Dion claimed a Eurovision trophy for Switzerland in 1988 with her song “Ne partez pas sans moi," while Ireland’s Johnny Logan and the U.K.’s Lulu are among the celebrated artists in their home countries to have brought home trophies.
Recent winners of Eurovision include Duncan Laurence, whose 2019 winning track “Arcade” grew into a viral hit with more than a billion Spotify streams, and the rock band Måneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021 for Italy with “Zitti e buoni," have become global stars and earned a Grammy nomination last year.
Most Eurovision winners do not find global fame — but some go on to distinguish themselves in other ways outside the contest. Ruslana, who won for Ukraine in 2004 with “Wild Dances," later became an MP and a leading voice in the country’s pro-European movement, while Russia was reported to have declared Ukraine’s 2016 winner Jamala a wanted woman last year over her advocacy during the war in Ukraine.