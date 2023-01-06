Jen Shah sentencing live updates: 'Real Housewives' star on trial for wire fraud and money laundering

What you need to know about the sentencing of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah
- What did Shah do? In July, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, for allegedly running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars.
- When will she be sentenced? She’s set to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein at 10 a.m. Friday to learn her fate. The government has requested 10 years in prison while Shah’s lawyers are seeking a three-year term.
- Since "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" debuted in 2020, Shah has flaunted her wealth on the show by throwing lavish parties and buying expensive clothes.
- It's been a "Shah-mazing" ride: Following her March 2021 arrest, Shah insisted that she’s innocent and used as her tagline to Season 2: “The only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing.” Federal authorities used that line against Shah in sentencing papers, claiming it showed that she is mocking the system.
How much time will Shah actually spend behind bars?
There’s no parole in the federal prison system and good behavior credits are in short supply compared to most states.
The best-case scenario for any federal inmate would be to get a little less than 15% of his or her sentence slashed through good time credit.
So a 36-month (3 years) sentence could lead to Shah spending 30 1/2 months behind bars. A 120-month (10 years) sentence could mean 8 1/2 years in prison.
If she’s sentenced to prison, what would happen next?
It’d be highly unlikely that Judge Stein would remand Shah — a non-violent offender already out on bail — into custody immediately after sentencing.
More likely, Shah would be told a date, at least a month out, to surrender herself at a federal facility.
Once she’s sentenced, Shah’s fate falls into the hands of the Bureau of Prisons.
Most offenders seek to be housed close to home and the nearest women’s facilities to Salt Lake City would be FCI Dublin, east of San Francisco, or FCI Phoenix. But there’s no way to immediately tell if Shah’s still-to-be-determined security classification would fit at either of those facilities.
Her best hope would be to be deemed most appropriate for a minimum security camp.
“If she gets three years, and she’s pure white collar and there’s no violence involved, then there’s a good shot at a camp,” NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said.
“A minimum-security camp, I mean even moving up to next level, which is still ‘low security’ that’s a huge difference. If you’re eligible for a camp, you’ll go to Alaska if you can go to a camp.”
Jessica Chastain: “I feel bad for everyone”
Oscar winner and “Housewives” fan Jessica Chastain expressed sympathy for Shah on Thursday night’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Bravo.
Cohen put Chastain on the spot, asking her view of Shah, and the actor said she was thinking about Shah’s sons who could be without their mother for an extended amount of time.
“I just feel bad for everyone involved. There’s a family and a little boy. It’s sad,” Chastain said.
Cohen referenced Shah again later in the “WWHL,” showing “Salt Lake City” footage of law enforcement agents approaching cast members looking for their suspect.
“Salt Lake City” airs on Wednesday nights and at the end of the most recent show, teased a clip for the next episode. Shah was shown cursing her co-defendant and one-time assistant Stuart Smith who pleaded guilty.