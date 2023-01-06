Jen Shah sentencing live updates: 'Real Housewives' star on trial for wire fraud and money laundering

So a 36-month (3 years) sentence could lead to Shah spending 30 1/2 months behind bars. A 120-month (10 years) sentence could mean 8 1/2 years in prison.

The best-case scenario for any federal inmate would be to get a little less than 15% of his or her sentence slashed through good time credit.

There’s no parole in the federal prison system and good behavior credits are in short supply compared to most states.

If she’s sentenced to prison, what would happen next?

It’d be highly unlikely that Judge Stein would remand Shah — a non-violent offender already out on bail — into custody immediately after sentencing.

More likely, Shah would be told a date, at least a month out, to surrender herself at a federal facility.

Once she’s sentenced, Shah’s fate falls into the hands of the Bureau of Prisons.

Most offenders seek to be housed close to home and the nearest women’s facilities to Salt Lake City would be FCI Dublin, east of San Francisco, or FCI Phoenix. But there’s no way to immediately tell if Shah’s still-to-be-determined security classification would fit at either of those facilities.

Her best hope would be to be deemed most appropriate for a minimum security camp.

“If she gets three years, and she’s pure white collar and there’s no violence involved, then there’s a good shot at a camp,” NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said.

“A minimum-security camp, I mean even moving up to next level, which is still ‘low security’ that’s a huge difference. If you’re eligible for a camp, you’ll go to Alaska if you can go to a camp.”