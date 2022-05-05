Amber Heard takes the stand in day 2 of trial against Johnny Depp: Live Updates

Amber Heard is set to take the stand for a second day on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by her former husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp, who accused her of falsely alleging he abused her.

Heard took the stand on Wednesday for more than two hours and described meeting Depp, the beginnings of their romantic relationship and when things allegedly turned abusive. The actor alleged Depp of taking cocaine and abusing her as well as performing a cavity search on her after he accused her of stealing his drugs.

Follow along here for live updates.