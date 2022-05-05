Amber Heard takes the stand in day 2 of trial against Johnny Depp: Live Updates

Amber Heard is set to take the stand for a second day on Thursday in the defamation suit filed by her former husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp, who accused her of falsely alleging he abused her.
Heard took the stand on Wednesday for more than two hours and described meeting Depp, the beginnings of their romantic relationship and when things allegedly turned abusive. The actor alleged Depp of taking cocaine and abusing her as well as performing a cavity search on her after he accused her of stealing his drugs.
Follow along here for live updates.
What to expect from Heard on Thursday
Amber Heard is expected to stay on the witness stand for all of Thursday, according to sources close to Heard.
“She’s in July of 2013 right now and we’re going to kind of go through the rest of the relationship with Mr. Depp," a source told NBC News.
"I suspect and expect that it’s probably going to be all day long on direct, but I suppose they could be starting their cross. But it’s going to be Amber all day. And then we’re on a week break."
‘It changed my life’: Amber Heard describes alleged abuse by Johnny Depp
Amber Heard took the witness stand Wednesday to detail her allegations of abuse against her former husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp, who filed a defamation suit against her.
Heard described a whirlwind romance with Depp, saying the two bonded over blues music and literature while promoting the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” Depp similarly characterized the beginning of their relationship, previously testifying that Heard seemed to be his “perfect partner” at first.
In her retelling, Heard said that Depp shifted about a year into their relationship after breaking his sobriety after a period of abstaining from alcohol. She described him as jealous, often accusing her of having affairs.
She told the court about the first time Depp allegedly hit her, after she asked about a tattoo of his. Depp told her the tattoo said “wino” and slapped her when she laughed about it, Heard said.
“I will never forget it,” Heard said. “It changed my life.”
OPINION: What the memes about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial reveal
The case should provide a sobering look at domestic violence and how it affects both men and women. Instead, the trial has turned into a circus of misogyny and delusion. I am an abuse survivor, and it’s particularly damaging to see social media pile-ons focused on a woman who didn’t even initially name her abuser. It reminds me that when women allege abuse, they’re often put through the wringer — famous or not.
Alongside the frightening level of sexism, there’s a jocular vibe surrounding this case that’s disturbing. These are two human beings talking about one of the darkest parts of their lives, and we’re treating it as entertainment. There’s the willful conflation of an actor, Depp, with his most famous and beloved role, Captain Jack Sparrow, the charismatic pirate — blurring the lines between his real life and the public’s fantasy. And there’s the toxic fandom gone amok as people mindlessly cheer on a man who has already lost a libel trial against the British tabloid The Sun after it called him a “wife beater.”
We don’t know the truth in this situation. Both sides have made upsetting accusations. The problem is the reflexive assumption that Depp is being wronged, along with the gleeful way social media is harassing the woman who accused him of violence.