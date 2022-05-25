Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Depp's lawyers call rebuttal witnesses

Male domestic violence survivors say they feel the Depp-Heard trial is a turning point

As Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard nears its conclusion, some men who say they have experienced domestic violence pinpointed a defining moment in the trial that, for them, felt pivotal in changing what it means to be a male survivor.

“When I initially heard [about the case], I was a little shocked. I was like: ‘Wow. Who would’ve thought this could happen to Johnny Depp?’” recalled Tony Enos, a Philadelphia pop singer who said he survived domestic violence.

Enos, who also works as a counselor to other men who have survived domestic violence, said seeing a man who is perceived to be as powerful, wealthy and famous as Depp claim that he endured domestic violence has made him feel less alone.

“The awareness is everything,” Enos said. “Men can be survivors of [domestic violence] and interpersonal violence, too.” NBC News does not normally identify victims of domestic violence, but Enos gave his permission to use his full name.

