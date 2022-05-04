Amber Heard takes the stand in defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Wednesday to defend herself in the defamation suit filed by her former husband, fellow actor Johnny Depp, who accused her of falsely alleging he abused her.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages over a 2018 essay she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she said she had become the “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though the essay never mentioned Depp by name, his attorneys said it indirectly refers to allegations she made against him during their 2016 divorce. Heard is countersuing Depp seeking $100 million in damages.
The high-profile trial, which is being held in Fairfax County, Virginia, is in its fourth week.
Follow along here for live updates.
The Depp-Heard defamation trial: Summary and timeline
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship began more than a decade ago, and eventually devolved into what appears to have been a toxic marriage.
The couple split in 2016, but have continued to battle in court over an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described surviving domestic violence -- without mentioning Depp by name.
The trial, which is being held in Fairfax County, Virginia, is expected to take weeks. Here’s a timeline of Depp and Heard’s relationship leading up to the court case.
Heard’s attorneys argued for a motion to dismiss Tuesday
Heard’s attorneys argued for a motion to dismiss Tuesday on the basis that Depp’s attorneys failed to meet their burden of proof, calling it undisputed that Heard was physically and verbally abused. They also argued that Depp’s attorneys have questioned the headline for the essay’s online version. But the headline was written by The Washington Post, not Heard, according to one of Heard’s attorneys.
Depp’s attorneys argued that Heard cosigned the headline as her own when she tweeted the article in December 2018, but his legal team has not submitted the tweet to the court as evidence.
Judge Penney Azcarate said Tuesday that it will be up to the jury to determine whether the weight of the evidence presented by Depp’s team has met the burden, dismissing those arguments.
But as for whether or not Heard’s tweet constituted an adoption of The Washington Post’s headline, Azcarate said she’d continue to take it under advisement.
“There seems to be an agreement that the tweet of Ms Heard is part of the plaintiff’s evidence, which is not in evidence at this point,” Azcarate said Tuesday. “So I can’t rule on that statement whether or not it is just a tweet or if it’s some sort of republication ... I don’t know because I haven’t seen it yet.”
WebMd profile of Amber Heard witness flooded with negative reviews
A WebMD profile of a clinical psychologist was flooded with negative comments on Tuesday after she testified as the first defense witness for Amber Heard.
Dr. Dawn Hughes, who was called to the stand by Heard’s legal team, testified that she diagnosed Heard with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of what she described as intimate partner violence experienced during her relationship with Depp.
As Hughes was on the stand, a WebMD physician profile with her name and practice information was hit with a barrage of negative reviews.
WebMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The reviews appeared to be removed from the website after NBC News reached out to WebMD.
It’s unclear if Hughes created the profile herself. She did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment regarding the page and its reviews.
In many of the reviews, commenters accused Hughes of being biased against men in cases of domestic abuse, calling her sexist and unprofessional.
“bad energy, vicious and hates men. ... this review was created by a woman,” one review read.