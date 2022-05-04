Amber Heard takes the stand in defamation trial against Johnny Depp

The trial, which is being held in Fairfax County, Virginia, is expected to take weeks. Here’s a timeline of Depp and Heard’s relationship leading up to the court case.

The couple split in 2016, but have continued to battle in court over an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described surviving domestic violence -- without mentioning Depp by name.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship began more than a decade ago, and eventually devolved into what appears to have been a toxic marriage.

Heard’s attorneys argued for a motion to dismiss Tuesday

Heard’s attorneys argued for a motion to dismiss Tuesday on the basis that Depp’s attorneys failed to meet their burden of proof, calling it undisputed that Heard was physically and verbally abused. They also argued that Depp’s attorneys have questioned the headline for the essay’s online version. But the headline was written by The Washington Post, not Heard, according to one of Heard’s attorneys.

Depp’s attorneys argued that Heard cosigned the headline as her own when she tweeted the article in December 2018, but his legal team has not submitted the tweet to the court as evidence.

Judge Penney Azcarate said Tuesday that it will be up to the jury to determine whether the weight of the evidence presented by Depp’s team has met the burden, dismissing those arguments.

But as for whether or not Heard’s tweet constituted an adoption of The Washington Post’s headline, Azcarate said she’d continue to take it under advisement.

“There seems to be an agreement that the tweet of Ms Heard is part of the plaintiff’s evidence, which is not in evidence at this point,” Azcarate said Tuesday. “So I can’t rule on that statement whether or not it is just a tweet or if it’s some sort of republication ... I don’t know because I haven’t seen it yet.”