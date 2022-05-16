Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Court resumes with Heard on stand

SEE NEW POSTS

Depp, Heard arrive at the courthouse to very different receptions Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrived at the courthouse Monday morning after a week-long a hiatus. Heard arrived at the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse first. A crowd outside the courthouse appeared to boo and jeer the actor as she made her way inside. A few moments later, Depp arrived. As he exited a black SUV, the crowd roared with what appeared to be cheers. Some called Depp's name and the cheering grew louder as the actor waved to those who seemed to gather to support him. Depp turned to a camera as he walked into the court house, seemingly joking that those outside the courthouse were "all relatives" of his.





Notable moments from Amber Heard's testimony Heard spent two days on the witness stand before the court took a weeklong break. She recounted the early days of her romance with Johnny Depp and how the relationship changed over time. In her retelling, Heard said their relationship changed after Depp broke his sobriety after a period of abstaining from alcohol. She described him as jealous, often accusing her of having affairs. Heard told the court that Depp's alleged assaults would coincide with his drug and alcohol abuse. He has previously testified refuting the idea that he was ever "out of control" while inebriated. In one instance, she said she was head butted and repeatedly punched in the face by Depp in an attack she believed was going to end in death. "He was just pummeling me," she said, describing Depp on top of her in the alleged attack. "I thought: 'This his is how I die. He's going to kill me now. He's going to kill me, and he won't even have realized it." Read more here.





How Depp has spent the break During the more than week off in the defamation trial, Johnny Depp was "in Europe taking some time to rest for a few days, hang out with old friends, playing music," a representative for the actor told NBC News.





YouTube creators are pivoting their videos to Depp v. Heard content and raking in millions of views Jacob, 15, was making YouTube videos about the video game "Elden Ring" when, he said, a video about a different topic — the trial in actor Johnny Depp's defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard — popped up in the platform's recommended video feed. Jacob, who spoke on the condition that his last name be withheld for privacy reasons, said he noticed that the video had millions of views but that the channel it came from had "barely any subscribers." Jacob's own videos were getting only a few hundred views at the time, so he decided to try to make a video about the celebrity defamation case, instead. Within a week, Jacob's new content — often short compilations of clips from the trial set to royalty-free music — had over 10 million views. Few, if any, other topics have captivated social media like the Depp-Heard trial. Since it started last month, content about the trial has seemed to become unavoidable on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and other major platforms. That attention has in turn attracted content creators of all stripes who are riding high on a potent combination of viewer interest and algorithmic boosts. A wide variety of creators, from makeup artists, comedians and true crime podcasters to K-pop fans, musicians and movie reviewers, have pivoted to covering the Depp trial. Six creators, including Jacob, said in interviews that the pivot allowed them to reach audiences of millions on YouTube and TikTok.





Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial memes could have 'a chilling effect' on victims of domestic abuse, expert says As a survivor of domestic abuse, Ruth M. Glenn said watching the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case has been triggering. It's not that she believes one side over the other. It's more that the inescapable memes and jokes on social media emanating from the trial have exacerbated the trauma of surviving abuse to another level. Hashtags like "AmberHeardIsAPsycho" or "AmberHeardIsALiar" have racked up billions of views on TikTok and Twitter. Even searching content that appears to be pro-Heard, like the hashtag "IBelieveAmberHeard," typically yields videos and posts maligning the actor. "I can't imagine what this might be doing to someone who may eventually want to seek safety and support," Glenn said. "Whether it's Amber Heard or Johnny Depp, how dare us make fun and make light of someone who is sharing something very personal — no matter how we feel about that person."





