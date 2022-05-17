IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Heard's cross-examination continues
Depp’s legal team began its cross-examination of Heard on Monday, pushing her on questions of the severity of the injuries she says Depp inflicted.
Actor Amber Heard stands as actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Monday.Steve Helber / AP
By NBC News
The defamation trial brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed Monday after a recess of more than a week.
Heard was also questioned over money she was supposed to donate to charities as part of a condition of her divorce.