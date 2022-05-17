IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGEUpdated an hour ago

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Heard's cross-examination continues

Depp’s legal team began its cross-examination of Heard on Monday, pushing her on questions of the severity of the injuries she says Depp inflicted.
Image: Depp Heard trial
Actor Amber Heard stands as actor Johnny Depp walks into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Monday.Steve Helber / AP
By NBC News

The defamation trial brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed Monday after a recess of more than a week.

Heard was also questioned over money she was supposed to donate to charities as part of a condition of her divorce.

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

May 16, 202201:29

Kalhan Rosenblatt

1h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

May 16, 202201:19