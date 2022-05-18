IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Witnesses for Heard take stand
Amber Heard ended her testimony on Tuesday in the defamation suit brought her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 17, 2022.Brendan Smialowski / Pool via AP
By NBC News
She was followed on the witness stand by iO Tillett Wrigh and Raquel Pennington, who were friends with Heard during her relationship with Depp.
The trial is expected to last little until next week when closing arguments are expected on Friday, May 27.