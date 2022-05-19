IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGEUpdated 6 minutes ago

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Heard's witnesses continue

The trial is nearing its end with testimony expected to end next week and closing arguments set for Friday, May 27.
Image:
Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 18, 2022.Kevin Lamarque / Pool via AP
By NBC News

Testimony on Wednesday in the Johnny Depp defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard included Raquel Pennington, a friend of Heard’s at the time of her relationship with Depp; Pennington’s ex, Josh Drew; Whitney Henrique, Heard’s sister; Elizabeth Marz, a former acquittance of Heard’s; Melanie Inglessis, Heard’s former makeup artist; and Kristina Sexton, Heard’s former acting coach.

The trial is nearing its end with testimony expected to end next week and closing arguments set for Friday, May 27.

6m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial

May 19, 202203:25

Kalhan Rosenblatt

6m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

Kalhan Rosenblatt

6m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

6m ago / 12:02 PM UTC

Makeup artist explains show she covered Heard's injuries before appearance on late show

May 18, 202200:59