Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Heard's witnesses continue

Testimony on Wednesday in the Johnny Depp defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard included Raquel Pennington, a friend of Heard’s at the time of her relationship with Depp; Pennington’s ex, Josh Drew; Whitney Henrique, Heard’s sister; Elizabeth Marz, a former acquittance of Heard’s; Melanie Inglessis, Heard’s former makeup artist; and Kristina Sexton, Heard’s former acting coach.

The trial is nearing its end with testimony expected to end next week and closing arguments set for Friday, May 27.