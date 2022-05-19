IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGEUpdated 6 minutes ago
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial live updates: Heard's witnesses continue
The trial is nearing its end with testimony expected to end next week and closing arguments set for Friday, May 27.
Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 18, 2022.Kevin Lamarque / Pool via AP
By NBC News
Testimony on Wednesday in the Johnny Depp defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard included Raquel Pennington, a friend of Heard’s at the time of her relationship with Depp; Pennington’s ex, Josh Drew; Whitney Henrique, Heard’s sister; Elizabeth Marz, a former acquittance of Heard’s; Melanie Inglessis, Heard’s former makeup artist; and Kristina Sexton, Heard’s former acting coach.
The trial is nearing its end with testimony expected to end next week and closing arguments set for Friday, May 27.