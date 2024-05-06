Met Gala 2024 live updates: How to watch, what’s the theme, when the red carpet begins and more

With just a few hours until the carpet, it's officially celeb watch time.

Actresses Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ayo Edebiri of “The Bear” are rumored to be on the invite list for the first time, according to to Page Six. Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, is also rumored to make her Met Gala debut.

Kendall Jenner is reportedly attending (though there's been no confirmation from any of the Kardashian-Jenner family members). And K-pop fans are speculating on whether members of the popular boy band Stray Kids will make an appearance, after some members hinted at preparations on social media.