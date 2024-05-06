Met Gala 2024 live updates: How to watch, what’s the theme, when the red carpet begins and more

What to know about fashion's biggest night of the year:
- The 2024 Met Gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time." Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue/queen of the event, told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager that she predicts people will be wearing "a lot of flowers" on the red carpet.
- In addition to Wintour, this year's co-chairs include: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew serve as honorary chairs.
- Live coverage of carpet arrivals will be streamed on Vogue.com (and the publication's TikTok and YouTube pages) at 6 p.m. ET. Follow along with NBC News' team as we provide updates.
Who is going to the Met Gala?
With just a few hours until the carpet, it's officially celeb watch time.
Actresses Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Ayo Edebiri of “The Bear” are rumored to be on the invite list for the first time, according to to Page Six. Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, is also rumored to make her Met Gala debut.
Kendall Jenner is reportedly attending (though there's been no confirmation from any of the Kardashian-Jenner family members). And K-pop fans are speculating on whether members of the popular boy band Stray Kids will make an appearance, after some members hinted at preparations on social media.
Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez are among Met Gala co-chairs
Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya co-chair alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson are honorary co-chairs.
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 look sparked controversy
Kim Kardashian caused an internet frenzy two years ago when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown to the 2022 Met Gala.
Originally worn by Monroe to President John F. Kennedy’s birthday fundraiser in 1962, the gown was valued at more than $10 million when Kardashian borrowed it from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum. But her choice to wear the historical garment stirred viral backlash when a Monroe historian shared photos online comparing the gown’s condition prior to and after the Gala, causing many online to accuse her of damaging the gown.
In 2021, Kardashian’s head-to-toe black Balenciaga also proved to be meme fodder.
We're keeping an eye out for the entrepreneur and reality star queen on tonight's carpet.
How much does a Met Gala ticket cost?
Celebrities like Zendaya and Rihanna are not paying their way to the Met Gala. Instead, they are invited by high-profile brands who purchase entire tables at the event. These tables go for upward of $350,000, according to The New York Times.
For the rich but not famous, individual tickets can be purchased for $75,000, but final approval of the guest list and the seating chart must go through Wintour.
Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme, explained
The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which is also the title of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. The exhibition celebrates and finds unique ways to display clothing that has been deemed too fragile to be worn again — hence “sleeping beauties.”
The dress code is “The Garden of Time,” in reference to the beauty of nature and garments. The dress code is derived from a 1962 short story of the same name, written by J.G. Ballard. Vogue has suggested the dress code might evoke many floral and botanical looks on this year’s carpet.
Wintour told TODAY that "the idea of ‘Sleeping Beauties’ is taking these masterpieces from different periods."
"And because so many of them are very fragile, and have to be laid flat, they can’t even be displayed on a mannequin or in any other way," she said. "They are laid flat, behind glass wall and around them are the inspirations that are muses, as (curator Andrew Bolton) calls them."
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be at the Met Gala?
Taylor Swift, who will embark on the European leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday, is not expected to attend this year’s Met Gala. Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, declined their invitations, according to TMZ.
Swift last attended in 2016, when she sported a bleach-blonde hairstyle that would go down in infamy as “Bleachella.”
Kelce, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, has never attended the Gala. He was spotted at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.
Anna Wintour shares how Met Gala 2024 broke her 'cardinal rule'
Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and queen of the Met Gala, sat down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager to talk all things 2024 Met Gala.
"This exhibition broke my cardinal rule," she said, sharing that she fears she "unleashed a lot of confusion" about the theme (Sleeping Beauties) and gala dress code (Garden of Time). “We came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties.’ It’s wonderful, it’s poetic, its romantic, but actually it could be many, many things."
Wintour said she predicts people will be wearing a lot of flowers on the red carpet. Watch the full interview below.
What time does the Met Gala start?
The red carpet arrivals typically begin around 5 p.m. ET and end around 8 p.m. ET. Most red carpet livestreams, including Vogue’s, will begin at 6 p.m.
But some of the most well-known guests tend to show up on the later side: Last year, Rihanna made her red carpet appearance at about 10 p.m.
How to stream the Met Gala
As usual, Vogue will livestream the red carpet arrivals on its website.
Content creator Emma Chamberlain is slated to return as the magazine’s special correspondent. Actor Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony and model Ashley Graham are serving as carpet hosts for the publication’s official stream.
The event will also be broadcast on “Live From E!” on the E! network. Social media platforms like X, TikTok and Instagram are typically bastions of memes, hot takes and outfit reviews on Met Monday.