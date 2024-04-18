IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Updated 6 minutes ago

'The Tortured Poets Department' release live updates: Taylor Swift’s album drops at midnight

Swifties are ready for the new album.
Photo Illustration: Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift mania continues tonight with the latest album release.Justine Goode / Getty Images
By Kaetlyn Liddy, Angela Yang, Doha Madani, Rebecca Cohen and Saba Hamedy

Catch up on all things 'The Tortured Poets Department':

  • Taylor Swift surprised her fans in February at the Grammys when she announced a brand-new album, saying she kept it a secret for two years.
  • “The Tortured Poets Department” features 16 songs. There will be four bonus tracks: “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.” Each bonus track will be available on a separate physical album variant. Artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine are among the collaborators on the album.
  • Follow along with NBC News' resident Swifties as we live blog updates ahead of the release and takeaways after it drops.

What songs are on the new album?

Kaetlyn Liddy

Here's what songs are on the track list.

  1. "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"
  2. "The Tortured Poets Department"
  3. "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"
  4. "Down Bad"
  5. "So Long, London"
  6. "But Daddy I Love Him"
  7. "Fresh Out the Slammer"
  8. "Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)"
  9. "Guilty as Sin?"
  10. "Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?"
  11. "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"
  12. "LOML"
  13. "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"
  14. "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"
  15. "The Alchemy"
  16. "Clara Bow"

Swift has also announced four bonus tracks: "The Manuscript," “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.” Each bonus track will be available on a separate vinyl variant and won't be on the streaming version of the album.

When does 'The Tortured Poets Department' drop?

Kaetlyn Liddy

Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be released Friday at 12 a.m. ET, or 9 p.m. PT.

It will be available for purchase on vinyl, on cassette, as a digital album and in CD form. It will also be on several streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.

But if you plan to stream “The Tortured Poets Department” right after its release, be prepared for potential delays. When Swift’s most recent brand-new album, “Midnights,” was released, Spotify briefly crashed because of intense demand.

