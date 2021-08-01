The Lollapalooza music festival cancelled DaBaby's Sunday night performance in response to the rapper's recent homophobic remarks.

Organizers of the Chicago event said in a statement on Sunday morning that the rapper's remarks were contrary to the spirit of Lollapalooza and that he had been removed from the lineup of the music festival's final night.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight," the statement said.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

DaBaby, known for his hit song "Rockstar" and for being featured in Dua Lipa's "Levitating," made the homophobic comments last Sunday night at a music festival in Miami.

He asked members of the audience to shine their cellphone flashlights if they "didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks." He then made other crude comments about gay men and women, according to a now-viral video.

DaBaby apologized for his remarks the following Monday, saying on Twitter that those living with HIV and AIDS have "the right to be upset" and that he had "no intentions on offending anybody."

Many celebrities and musicians condemned his remarks. Elton John said he was "shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show" and Dua Lipa said she was "horrified" upon hearing what the rapper said.

Representatives for DaBaby could not be immediately reached for comment.