Lori Loughlin dances in rare social media appearance on daughter's TikTok

Lori Loughlin made a rare social media appearance dancing in a TikTok video posted by her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli this week.

The “Full House” actress, 57, has kept a low profile since she was implicated in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, for which she served two months in prison.

Her daughter, 22, posted a TikTok Sunday showing her family members “jerking” in a dance challenge video to the 2009 hit “You’re a Jerk” by New Boyz.

Rating her mother’s dance moves, Giannulli wrote, “Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer pleaded guilty in May 2020 to their role in the sweeping scandal where the wealthy paid fixers to get their children into elite universities with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

They were accused of paying $500,000 to scheme ringleader Rick Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, despite neither of them being rowers.

The actress was released from a facility in Dublin, California on Dec. 28, 2020. Her husband was sentenced to five months in prison and was released in April.

Since leaving jail, Loughlin paid more than $500,000 to put two unidentified students through four years of college.

She returned to the TV screen earlier this month renewing her role as Abigail Stanton on the second season of “When Hope Calls,” which originally aired on the Hallmark Channel and is now broadcast on GAC Family Channel.