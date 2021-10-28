Actress Lori Loughlin is footing the bill for tuition and fees for two college students, less than a year after she was released from prison for her role in a massive admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 57, paid more than $500,000 to put two unidentified students through four years of college, according to US Weekly, which was first to report the news. A representative for the former "Full House" star confirmed her contribution but declined to provide further details.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among the most high-profile parents charged with paying fixers to get their children into elite universities with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

The couple admitted that they paid $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, get into the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits.

According to federal investigators, Loughlin and Giannulli went as far as to pose their daughters on rowing machines for photos submitted with their admissions application.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, and was released in December. She was also fined $150,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service upon her release. Her husband was sentenced to five months in prison, fined $250,000 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service. He was released in April.

Since Loughlin's release, she's gotten back into acting and reprised her role as Abigail Stanton for the second season of “When Hope Calls," which originally aired on the Hallmark Channel but will now be broadcast on GAC Family Channel.

In the midst of the scandal, Hallmark Channel's parent company said that it had terminated development of all productions with Loughlin. "When Hope Calls" is a spinoff of Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart," which starred Loughlin as Abigail. She was written out of the show after six seasons over her involvement in the scandal.