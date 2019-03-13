Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 13, 2019, 2:41 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

Aunt Becky's moral compass steered right where Lori Loughlin's allegedly went left.

In a 1993 episode of the family sitcom, "Full House," Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky, is put in a similar situation that led to her indictment Tuesday when she became one of the 50 people charged in a $25 million college entrance exam cheating scheme.

In the episode, "Be True to Your Preschool," Loughlin's character and her husband, Jesse Katsopolis, played by John Stamos, are forced to make a tough decision between wanting the best for their children and potentially committing a crime.

After realizing their twin boys won't be admitted into a prestigious San Francisco preschool, Jesse decided to take matters into his own hands by taking the "fast track" and fabricating information on the application form.

"The most important thing in the world right now is their education," Jesse says in the episode. "I'm their father — if I don't lie for them, who will?"

Loughin's character feels uneasy by the whole thing and ends up coming forward to school administrators about their plan.

This flashback was brought to light by social media users who spent the hours after the news came out creating memes, TikTok videos, and GIFs making light of the far-reaching federal indictment.

In another clip that resurfaced from the 80s' sitcom, the character D.J. Tanner has a dream where she sees Uncle Jesse stealing an SAT booklet with the test answers and attempt to use a walkie talkie to give her the answers.

One social media user shared a clip of an episode of the show with D.J. opening a rejection letter from Stanford University with the caption, "Shoulda been a little nicer to Aunt Becky."

Other users online took aim at some of Loughlin's more recent tweets, where she wrote, "There are more important things than money. Like doing the right thing."

The 'Full House' star deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts shortly after the federal indictment was unsealed. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to bolster their two daughters' chances of gaining admission to the University of Southern California, court papers say.

In an email to a cooperating witness, Loughlin allegedly agreed to keep the acceptance of her daughter and the scheme "hush hush."

'Desperate Housewives' star Felicity Huffman was also charged and arrested in the FBI investigation, code-named Operation Varsity Blues. She and her husband, actor William H. Macy, paid $15,000 to get one of their daughters unlimited time for her SAT test, prosecutors say.

The alleged scam focused on getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, and helping potential students cheat on their college exams, according to the indictment.