Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 17, 2019, 2:51 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

The Instagram account of one of actress Lori Loughlin's two daughters appears to have been removed from the site.

On Wednesday, a link to the account, which belonged to Isabella Giannulli, who went by @Bella on the site, displayed a message that the link was either broken or the page had been removed.

It was not immediately clear if Giannulli had removed the page herself or if Instagram had taken it down. Instagram did not immediately return a request for comment made by NBC News.

Prior to the account's disappearance, angry comments hounded Giannulli on her Instagram.

Her sister, Olivia Jade Giannulli, who goes by Olivia Jade on Instagram and is considered an "influencer" on the site, still had her account online as of Wednesday morning but comments for the page had been disabled and her last update was posted approximately six weeks ago.

On Monday, Loughlin pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she laundered money in a complex scheme to buy her daughters' way into college.

The "Full House" actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who are both free on bail, were charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail fraud for allegedly paying bribes totaling $500,000 to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California.