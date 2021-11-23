Louis C.K., Marilyn Manson score Grammy nominations after allegations of misconduct

Louis C.K., Marilyn Manson, Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart all received Grammy nominations on Tuesday, prompting some on social media to question the existence of so-called cancel culture.

All four of the nominees, who have been labeled by some as victims of cancel culture, have generated backlash in the last few years for various controversies.

In 2017, C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct. The comedian, who continued to tour a year after the allegations first surfaced, also sparked outrage after he mocked Parkland survivors in a stand-up routine in 2018.

C.K. has not been charged with any crime connected to his sexual misconduct.

He received a Best Comedy Album nomination for his most recent special, "Sincerely Louis C.K.," in which he joked about his sexual misconduct.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, faces sexual assault lawsuits from several women, including "Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco, who filed a lawsuit in April against Manson alleging he committed multiple violent sexual assaults, a rape and other abuse from 2009 to 2013.

Manson has not been charged with any crime connected to the alleged incidents. A representative for the goth singer has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual assault.

In February, Manson addressed abuse allegations made against him at the time by ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood. He wrote in an Instagram post: “My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

He's nominated for his work on Kanye West's "Donda." In August, West flabbergasted fans at one of his listening parties after inviting Manson on stage with him.

Chappelle is nominated alongside Amir Sulaiman for Best Spoken Word Album for "8:46."

The comedian came under fire in October after the release of his most recent Netflix special,“The Closer,” which trans Netflix workers and allies said included transphobic and homophobic content.

Many Netflix employees walked out of the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles to protest its continued streaming of the special. The company’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, has held fast with Chappelle, but he said Oct. 19 that “I screwed up“ when it came to communicating with employees genuinely hurt by Chappelle’s words.

In a video posted to his Instagram following the backlash, Chappelle responded to criticism of his Netflix special.

He ended the video by suggesting that he has yet to be fully “canceled.”

“You have to answer the question, ‘Am I canceled or not?’” he said. The crowd shouted back, “No.”

“Then let’s go,” Chappelle said. “Thank you very much, and good night.”

Hart pulled out of hosting the 2019 Academy Awards after some of his old tweets and jokes, which some at the time called homophobic, resurfaced.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s. ... This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he tweeted in 2018. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Hart, who is nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for "Zero F***s Given," recently defended Chappelle, who he called his brother, in an interview with the New York Times published on Tuesday.

"That man don’t have a hateful bone in his body," he told the publication. "And I don’t say that because it’s hypothetical — I say that because I know him. I know his world. I know that he embraces the LGBT+ community, because he has friends who are close to him from that community. I know that his kids understand equality, fair treatment, love. I know that his wife embeds that in their kids. I know why people embrace him. He’s a good dude."

Some on social media shared negative responses to the news of the nominations.

"Lous CK, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle were all nominated for Grammys?" Adrienne Lawrence, a legal analyst, tweeted. "If this is 'cancel culture,' may every woman comedian I know be cancelled instead of simply underpaid and unrecognized.""Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle, Kanye, DaBaby, and Marilyn Manson all nominated for Grammys today. Still waiting for “Cancel Culture” to be real," wrote Jillian Sederholm.

"only one grammy nom each for dave chappelle, kevin hart, and louis CK!! cancel culture strikes again!!" joked David Mack.

The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment regarding the reaction.

The 64th Grammy Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022.