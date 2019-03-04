Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 4, 2019, 6:04 PM GMT By David K. Li

TV actor Luke Perry, best known for his starring role in "Beverly Hills, 90210," died on Monday, his representatives said. He was 52.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Perry and officials said.

In recent years, Perry had worked on CW "Riverdale," starring as Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

But he'll always be known as the brooding played teenage heartthrob Dylan McKay on "90210." The show ran from 1990 to 2000.

He was hospitalized the same day Fox announced it would reboot "Beverly Hills, 90210" for a six-episode series to air this summer.

Perry and co-stars Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling took the TV world by storm, with their hit show about Beverly Hills rich kids living glamorous lives that was the dream of every teenager and young adult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.