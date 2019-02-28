Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 8:19 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Actor Luke Perry was hospitalized in California, a representative for the "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star said.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call made at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday for an unspecified medical request at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, authorities said.

A representative for Perry told NBC News on Thursday that he is currently under observation at a hospital, but would not comment on the reason why he is there. His condition is unknown.

Perry, 52, stars as Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, on CW's "Riverdale." He rose to fame on the 90s series, "Beverly Hills, 90210," where he played teenage heartthrob Dylan McKay. The show ran from 1990 to 2000.

He was hospitalized the same day Fox announced it will reboot "Beverly Hills, 90210" for a six-episode series to air this summer.

Perry was not announced as a participant in the reboot, but original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are returning.

Ziering and Shannen Doherty, who portrayed Brenda Walsh in the first four seasons of "Beverly Hills, 90210," were among those to react on social media to Perry's being hospitalized.

"Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery." Ziering captioned a photo on his Instagram account of Perry and him.

Doherty also shared a photo on her Instagram account of her and Perry embracing.