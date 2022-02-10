Madame Tussauds unveiled new Zendaya wax figure. People are pointing out it doesn't look much like her.

Madame Tussauds London unveiled a new wax figure of Zendaya this week, prompting many Twitter users to point out that it doesn't look much like her.

The figure is modeled after a 2016 red carpet appearance the "Euphoria" star made at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala.” The actress, singer and producer wore a fuchsia Stella McCartney suit to the event.

As images started circulating on Twitter, some users said they felt the wax figure was a good interpretation of the actress, while many others immediately meme'd the image.

“I see what they’re going for but the proportions of every aspect are a little off,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another user marveled at the way the figure both did and didn't hit the mark.

"how does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time???" they wrote.

At least one person felt that Zendaya's figure looked as if she had taken on a new role.

"Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant," the person tweeted.

Another person suggested that the figure looked more like Karen than Zendaya.

"The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager," they wrote.

Still, some said they felt the figure was a striking interpretation of Zendaya.

"that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y’all are talking about," one user wrote.

The wax figure is not Zendaya's first at Madame Tussauds.

In June of 2020, Madame Tussauds shared a video to YouTube of Zendaya meeting two of her wax figure likenesses at the museum's San Francisco location.

When asked about the new London Zendaya wax figure, a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds directed NBC News to a news release.

“Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues," Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement. “She is unapologetically herself — and we, along with her fans, love that about her."

The newest Zendaya wax figure is open to the public on Friday, and will be in the museum's "Awards Party zone," along with figures of Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson and Angelina Jolie, according to the news release.

Zendaya did not immediately return a request for comment made by NBC News.