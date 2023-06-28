Madonna hospitalized with 'serious' infection, tour paused as she recovers

Madonna, 64, is pausing her upcoming tour as she recovers from a "serious bacterial infection" that had her hospitalized, her manager said Wednesday.

The pop star had a "several day stay" in the intensive care unit after she developed the infection Saturday, her manager Guy Oseary said in an Instagram post. Madonna is expected to make a full recovery but remains under medical care as she improves.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," her manager said. "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

It's unclear what Madonna's diagnosis is or if she was still in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday.

Madonna was scheduled to kick off "The Celebration Tour" with guest Bob The Drag Queen in Canada on July 15, concluding in Mexico at the end of January. The show, meant to honor her four decades in music, was going to span North America and Europe, according to her website.

Live Nation, the tour's promoter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.