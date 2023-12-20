Madonna opens up about health scare, says she was in coma for 48 hours

Pop icon Madonna opened up to her fans about the medical scare she had earlier this year, telling fans at her concert in Brooklyn, New York over the weekend that she spent 48 hours in a coma.

During her Saturday performance, the “Like A Virgin” singer revealed that she was in a medically-induced coma for two days over the summer. She thanked her friend, Siobhan, who she credited with saving her life.

"I do not take anything that happened for granted," Madonna said, "There are some very important people here who were with me in the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital ... I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."

Her manager Guy Oseary said in June that Madonna was in the intensive care unit for several days after contracting a serious bacterial infection. Madonna was forced to postpone the opening of "The Celebration Tour" that was scheduled to open in mid-July.

She said that she woke up to all six of her children at her bedside, joking that she had to "almost die" to get them all in one room. The first thought she had after that was of her mother.

"Because my mother died of cancer and she was by herself," Madonna said. "I was thinking, what if I left my children? That would destroy me if I left my children at this moment in their lives...how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind."

Madonna added that sometimes it takes something so extreme to happen to you to remember the fear and loneliness other people go through.