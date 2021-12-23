Major events are getting canceled or postponed again because of Covid. Here’s a running list.

The dramatic rise in the number of Omicron cases nationwide has forced dozens of institutions and award shows to postpone or cancel their plans — shattering hopes of a return to relative normalcy in the final days of the year.

Here's a round-up of major events that have announced scheduling changes or cancelations in the coming weeks.

Sports

The omicron variant has disrupted the National Football League, National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, sidelining dozens of players and postponing dozens of games.

The NFL postponed three games, the NBA postponed nine, and the NHL postponed at least 50, as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced it was also backing out of the Beijing Olympics, removing the world's best hockey players from one of the Games' showcase spots. Commissioner Gary Bettman said sending players to Beijing “is no longer feasible.”

Entertainment

On Wednesday, the Critics Choice Association announced it was postponing its annual awards gala that was originally set to broadcast on Jan. 9 with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

In other awards show-related delays, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed its 12th annual Governors Awards ceremony, which was scheduled for Jan. 15. No new date has been announced.

Meanwhile, several Broadway shows have canceled some performances until after Christmas, including big hits like "Hadestown," "Harry Potter and the Curse Child" "Hamilton" and "Aladdin."

On Monday, “Jagged Little Pill,” the Tony-award winning musical featuring Alanis Morissette songs, decided to shut down the musical permanently.

On Sunday, the iHeartRadio canceled its Y100 Jingle Bell, citing "the increase transmission of the new Covid-19 variant."

And last week, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" recorded their episode without its live studio audience and its musical performance featuring pop singer Charli XCX.

The Rockettes also canceled their Christmas Spectacular show at the Radio City Music Hall for the rest of the year.