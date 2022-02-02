Man arrested after hourslong barricade at home of former 'Real Housewives' star

A man was arrested after an hours-long barricade inside the California home of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Elizabeth Vargas, authorities said.

SWAT teams surrounded the property near Medina Way and Balboa Boulevard in Newport Beach, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, NBC Los Angeles reported.

No injuries were reported, and at least one man was in custody, according to Newport Police. His identity or his connection to Vargas was not immediately released by authorities.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas during a reunion of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Casey Durkin / NBCU Photo Bank

Kristin Simmons, a neighbor, told NBC LA that “all the streets were blocked off.”

“There were cops everywhere. My heart did sink in the beginning hoping she was OK. I did hear it was her house.”

The incident started out as a welfare check before turning into an hours-long barricade, police said.

No one else was in the house, but authorities said they took away a dog, which, according to neighbors, belonged to Vargas, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Vargas appeared in the 15th season of the Bravo reality show.