All Mariah Carey wants is for you to listen to her iconic Christmas jingle. Again.

Shortly after Halloween weekend ended, the queen of Christmas released a new video on Twitter marking the end of Halloween, and the beginning of the festive holiday season.

In the teaser video, the "Obsessed" singer is seen wearing a sparkly red gown and carrying a candy-cane striped baseball bat as she walks out of a door. Sitting on the front porch are three carved pumpkins that read: "IT'S NOT TIME."

As Carey smashes one of the pumpkins, her classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" begins to play in the background.

"It's time," Carey croons against the backdrop of her 1994 holiday single.

The Grammy-winning singer, clad in a tight, sparkly Santa-inspired body suit, then plays with ornaments and confetti in the video before it transitions to a quick shot of a present labeled "11/5" — appearing to hint at more to come on Friday.

"It's time!!!" the last graphic in the video reads. "To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!"

Last year, Carey ushered in the holidays with AppleTV's "Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special," which included guest performances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.