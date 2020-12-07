Mario Lopez is Col. Sanders in KFC 'mini-movie' ad on Lifetime, reactions are finger lickin' good

Lifetime confirmed to NBC News on Monday that the project is real and that "A Recipe for Seduction" is the channel's first custom branded content.
Mario Lopez stars as Colonel Harland Sanders in "A Recipe for Seduction," a collaboration between Lifetime and KFC.
By Doha Madani

In yet another unexpected 2020 twist, Lifetime announced Monday that it would be airing a “mini-movie” in partnership with KFC restaurants with Mario Lopez portraying Colonel Sanders.

Lopez trended on Twitter Monday as people seemed both amused and bewildered by the announcement. Lifetime tweeted an image of a bespectacled Lopez with gray hair and mustache to resemble the famed fried chicken mogul.

Lifetime confirmed to NBC News on Monday that the project is real and the 15-minute “mini-movie” will air on Sunday at noon. The network, a subsidiary of A&E Networks, said in press release that “A Recipe for Seduction” is the channel's first custom branded content and will be part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup.

Lopez will play Harland Sanders in the 15-minute drama, a chef with a “secret fried chicken recipe and a dream,” according to the trailer. The plot will center around Sanders and a young heiress who falls for him as he begins to work for the affluent family.

Social media users were quick to comment about the project, adding the KFC-branded romance to the list of 2020 surprises.

The project will be paired with an Uber Eats promotion, that offers customers free extra crispy tenders with an order of $20 or more on the delivery platform.

