Mario Lopez is Col. Sanders in KFC 'mini-movie' ad on Lifetime, reactions are finger lickin' good

In yet another unexpected 2020 twist, Lifetime announced Monday that it would be airing a “mini-movie” in partnership with KFC restaurants with Mario Lopez portraying Colonel Sanders.

Lopez trended on Twitter Monday as people seemed both amused and bewildered by the announcement. Lifetime tweeted an image of a bespectacled Lopez with gray hair and mustache to resemble the famed fried chicken mogul.

Lifetime confirmed to NBC News on Monday that the project is real and the 15-minute “mini-movie” will air on Sunday at noon. The network, a subsidiary of A&E Networks, said in press release that “A Recipe for Seduction” is the channel's first custom branded content and will be part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup.

Lopez will play Harland Sanders in the 15-minute drama, a chef with a “secret fried chicken recipe and a dream,” according to the trailer. The plot will center around Sanders and a young heiress who falls for him as he begins to work for the affluent family.

Social media users were quick to comment about the project, adding the KFC-branded romance to the list of 2020 surprises.

At @Arbys HQ: “Call Joe Don Baker and Tawny Kitaen. And tell the writer of ‘Loose Meat Tryst’ that his script is a go.” https://t.co/f741gBKBwv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 7, 2020

Didn’t have “KFC makes a movie” on my 2020 bingo card, but here we are.



What is happening https://t.co/HGifrnlHue — Ben Griswold ❄️ (@Babyl0n96) December 7, 2020

pretty sure when we asked for more Latinx representation we didn't mean Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders https://t.co/qM8pTxvtct — Gwen Aviles (@gwenfaviles) December 7, 2020

Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders ain’t got nothing on Reba pic.twitter.com/N8uXTWpD33 — alex (@melodictrauma) December 7, 2020

LIFETIME IS RELEASING A HORNY KFC MOVIE STARRING MARIO LOPEZ AS COLONEL SANDERS I WILL NEVER RECOVER pic.twitter.com/q8ZNAwrXEL — 🧛🏿 (@Jinsakuu) December 7, 2020

The project will be paired with an Uber Eats promotion, that offers customers free extra crispy tenders with an order of $20 or more on the delivery platform.