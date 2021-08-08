Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday.

"With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.

The family said that Post continued to work despite her cancer diagnosis, acting in a Lifetime Christmas movie and appearing as a recurring guest star on the ABC series "The Kids Are Alright."

“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” the family said.

Post was born on Nov. 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, and her first forays into acting came with appearances in the '70s on television shows including "CHiPs," "Barnaby Jones" and "The Incredible Hulk."

She later went on to act in the '80s on hit shows "The Love Boat," "Cheers" and "The A-Team."

Then she landed the recurring role of Terri Michaels, a bail bondswoman on the series "The Fall Guy," appearing in 65 episodes between 1982 and 1985, according to Deadline.

But it was Post's role as public defender Christine Sullivan on beloved sitcom "Night Court," which she appeared on between 1985 and 1992, that became her most well known work.

After "Night Court," Post would co-star alongside John Ritter in the comedy series "Hearts Afire" from 1992 to 1995.

Later in her career, Post had a recurring role on the show "Scrubs" and made an appearance as herself on the show "30 Rock."

She also made a notable film appearance in 1998's "There's Something About Mary" as Mary's mother.

Post is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross, and her daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn.

Memorial arrangements are still in the works.