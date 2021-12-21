Martha Stewart shows off nativity set she made in prison

If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, Martha Stewart has a suggestion: a replica of her nativity set she made behind bars in the 2000s.

The 80-year-old celebrity businesswoman posted a series of Christmas-themed TikTok videos on her personal account last week, including one on Friday where she revealed the ceramic nativity scene.

“If you’d like to give a really beautiful and special gift this Christmas — with a little street cred — they’re all inspired by, guess what, a set I made when I was confined,” Stewart said in the video as she displayed her new products for sale.

“These are exact replicas of the nativity scene I made in pottery class when I was away at camp.”

At one point, Stewart shows the bottom of one of her original figurines, which had her inmate number.

In 2004, Stewart was convicted on numerous felony charges, including conspiracy and making false statements to investigators looking into the sale of a stock.

She served about five months in a West Virginia federal prison camp for women, known as “Camp Cupcake,” before serving another five at her home in New York.

The new set consists of 14-pieces glazed in white, including figurines like baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

On her website, the nativity set, which originally cost $149, was discounted at $119.20 ahead of the Christmas season.