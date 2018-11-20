Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Uber is apparently not one of Martha Stewart's good things.

Stewart posted a lengthy Instagram rant on Monday after her first ride turned into what she described as a "mess inside and out."

The media mogul and television personality's troubled trek began when Stewart requested Uber's "most expensive version" to pick her up in front of Tiffany's on Fifth Ave. and 57th St. in New York City.

According to Stewart, the first Uber didn't even show. The second car arrived 10 minutes late and at the wrong address. Stewart wrote on her personal Instagram page that it stopped halfway down the block on 57th St. and she "could not see the license plate."

The "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" host, 77, also complained that the car was facing in the opposite direction of where she was heading.

"We were facing east when I had to go west and south," she fumed. "Took twenty minutes to face south west."

Stewart's Uber problems didn't end there. She also took issue with how messy the inside of the car appeared to be. Sharing photos showing water bottles in the back and dirt on the floor, she wrote: "On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!"

Stewart deleted the Instagram post Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Uber told NBC News in a statement that it was "disappointed" that Stewart's first Uber ride did not meet her expectations.

"We care about each and every ride, and have been in touch with Martha and her team," the spokesperson said.

Despite her disastrous first Uber experience, Stewart wrote on Instagram that she wants the company to succeed.

"I have been a fan of the concept since day one!!!!!" she posted.

