Master P announces his daughter has died at 29, says ‘substance abuse is a real issue’

Rapper and hip-hop executive Master P said his daughter Tytyana Miller died at 29.

The music mogul, whose real name is Percy Miller, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that his family is “dealing with an overwhelming grief” over the loss.

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel"

He later shared a photo of him with his daughter on Instagram.

“Life is too short,” he wrote. “Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything.”

Master P’s son, Romeo Miller, 32, who is one of the rapper’s nine children and an actor and rapper who goes by the stage name Romeo, also shared his grief over his sister’s death.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free.’’

No official cause of death was shared. Tytyana Miller was one of seven children Master P, 52, shares with ex-wife Sonya Miller.

Tytyana Miller appeared with Romeo on the reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” on We TV in 2016 about being raised as the child of a rap star. She was featured in an episode where Romeo and Master P are urging her to go to rehab for addiction issues.

“I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track,” he tells her during the episode after she says she feels she does not need to get treatment.

Tytyana Miller also appeared in the 2017 film “A Mother’s Choice.”