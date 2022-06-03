Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, set up Uvalde relief fund

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, have set up a relief fund to support the families of the victims of the school shooting in the actor's hometown, Uvalde, Texas.

The couple shared on social media that the relief fund was launched under their nonprofit, just keep livin' Foundation, which helps implement health and fitness programs in high schools.

“Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic,” the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

“While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful. After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community.”

Donations will go toward the families to support "grief counseling, costs associated with burial services and other immediate and long-term needs of the community," the organization added.

On May 24, just days before the end of the academic year, the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left nineteen children and two teachers dead.

In the wake of the tragedy, McConaughey has since visited his hometown and released a statement on social media, which didn’t directly mention gun safety but said “we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” he continued. “Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

The actor offered his prayers to those affected by the shooting, adding: "We must do better."