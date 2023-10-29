Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ actor, dies of apparent drowning at 54

Matthew Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source say.
Perry was 54.
A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time and was treated as a water rescue, according to a law enforcement source.
There was no apparent foul play, the source said.
More details about Perry’s death were not immediately available Saturday night.
Perry was best known for his role as one of the core cast members on “Friends,” NBC’s generation X sitcom from the ‘90s.
About a year ago Perry was amid a press tour for the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir", which added to revelations about his battle with addiction, including a near death experience in 2019 after his colon burst as a result of his use of opioids.
On “Friends,” he played Chandler Bing, a statistical analyst who used sarcasm and one-liners.