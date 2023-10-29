IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry has died at 54, sources say

BREAKING NEWS
Oct. 29, 2023, 1:02 AM UTC
Pop Culture News

Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ actor, dies of apparent drowning at 54

On the '90s NBC sitcom “Friends,” Perry played Chandler Bing, a statistical analyst who used sarcasm and one-liners.
Matthew Perry.
Matthew Perry.NBCUniversal
By Andrew Blankstein, Diana Dasrath, Chloe Melas and Dennis Romero

Matthew Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source say.

Perry was 54.

A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time and was treated as a water rescue, according to a law enforcement source.

There was no apparent foul play, the source said.

More details about Perry’s death were not immediately available Saturday night.

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry in "Friends."Gary Null / NBC Universal

Perry was best known for his role as one of the core cast members on “Friends,” NBC’s generation X sitcom from the ‘90s.

About a year ago Perry was amid a press tour for the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir", which added to revelations about his battle with addiction, including a near death experience in 2019 after his colon burst as a result of his use of opioids.

On “Friends,” he played Chandler Bing, a statistical analyst who used sarcasm and one-liners.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
