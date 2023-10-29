Matthew Perry remembered: Friends, colleagues and fans react to death of beloved actor

News of the death of actor Matthew Perry on Saturday night triggered an immediate outpouring of shock and grief from around the world.

Best remembered for his now-iconic role as Chandler Bing on beloved '90s sitcom "Friends," Perry was found dead on Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54.

There was no indication of foul play and no confirmed cause of death, a law enforcement source told NBC News. An investigation is ongoing.

The massive success of "Friends" and Perry's indelible performance as the sweetly sarcastic Chandler earned him a legion of admirers. He also garnered admiration for publicly discussing his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

Notable public figures of all stripes paid tribute.

Actor Michael Rappaport — who had a recurring role on "Friends" as Gary, one of Phoebe's boyfriends — said on X that Perry was "so nice, cool, chill & talented. You are a part of American Culture and will live on forever."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's girlfriend Janice, posted a tribute to Perry on Instagram.

"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry," Wheeler wrote. "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Actor Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis — who costarred with Perry in the movies “The Whole Nine Yards” and “The Whole Ten Yards” — wrote on Instagram: “I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing. When I was a kid and I was on set ... he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me ... I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy. I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Actor Olivia Munn wrote on Instagram, "He struggle so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry."

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said on X, "Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing. He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in Peace."