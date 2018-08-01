Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"Friends" star Matthew Perry is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Perry was treated at a Los Angeles hospital and a "gastrointestinal perforation" was repaired, E! News quoted the actor's representative as saying.

“He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals,” the rep added.

A gastrointestinal perforation has a range of causes including stomach ulcers, a ruptured appendix and an infection of the pancreas, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Perry rose to fame after being cast as Chandler Bing in "Friends" alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Perry, 48, has previously spoken about his struggles with alcoholism.

In 2013, he received a Champion of Recovery award from the Office of National Drug Control Policy.