Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for interview

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday to discuss everything from her new book to the importance of paid family leave.

The interview came months after the former actor's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here are some of the highlights from her appearance on the talk show.

A 'final fun night out' at a Halloween party

During the interview, Meghan recalled when she and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, went to a Halloween party while they were secretly dating.

"He came to see me in Toronto and our friends, and his cousin Eugenie, and now her husband Jack, they came as well," Meghan said. "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

She said no one recognized them because because of their costumes.

“It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on and were able to just sort of have one final fun night out.”

How her children's book came to be

Meghan said "The Bench," her children's book that came out in June, was originally written as "a poem for my husband on Father's Day."

“And it was about my observation of him and him being a dad, which is the most beautiful thing to watch,” she said.

After sharing the poem with a few friends, she said she was encouraged to turn it into a children's book.

“Once it was shared with a couple of friends and people that we are close with they said, ‘No, this resonates for me too because it feels really inclusive and there’s representation.’ It’s just a sweet love story between a family and so I said, ‘Okay, let’s turn it into a children’s book,’ “ she added.

She said she wanted all children who read the book to feel represented.

"I remember as a little girl, you didn’t always see someone that looked like you and I thought that was really important to have everyone story feel like it was unfolding on those pages for them,” she said.

The importance of family leave

Meghan also brought up one of the issues she’s most passionate about: a federal paid family leave program for new parents, noting that the United States currently doesn’t have one.

"Everybody knows, especially if you have had a child and even if you haven’t, you know how hard it is and how critical it is in those first few weeks if not months to be together as a family," she said.

"And the fact that we don’t offer that here is something that now, as a mom of two, I will do everything that I can to make sure that we can implement that for people.’