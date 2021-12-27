Meghan King and Joe Biden’s nephew separate after 2 months of marriage

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Meghan King has split from husband Cuffe Owens after just two months of marriage. Owens is the son of Valerie Owens, who is President Biden’s younger sister.

King, 37, revealed the shocking news in a series of Instagram stories Monday.

Meghan King attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Feb. 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola / Getty Images file

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of marriage,” King wrote in the first story.

She continued, “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows -- and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

In a third story, King asked for privacy.

“At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family,” she said.

Just one day earlier, King shared a video revealing her struggles with anxiety and depression, how it manifests in her body, and how she copes.

King and Cuffes, 42, wed in Pennsylvania on October 11 in an intimate family ceremony that was attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

King first introduced Owens to her one million Instagram followers in late September. The mother of three shared a candid photo of her and Owens with their arms around each other.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man,” she wrote at the time alongside a red heart emoji.

King, who was a main cast member on “Real Housewives of Orange County” for three seasons from 2015 to 2017, split from Jim Edmonds in 2019 after five years of marriage amid allegations of an affair. The former couple share daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3. King previously dated Christian Schauf, a businessperson based in Park City, Utah, for eight months in 2020.