Meghan Markle has a new podcast that will launch on Spotify this summer

Meghan Markle will host an original podcast called "Archetypes," which is slated to launch this summer.

The podcast will be produced by Spotify and Archewell Audio, a production company owned by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"Archetypes" will focus on labels that "try to hold women back," according to a news release. The show will include perspectives from historians and experts in order to explore the origin of stereotypes often associated with women.

On the podcast, Meghan will "have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives," she said in a preview of the podcast. "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us . . . but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

The show, which will be free for Spotify listeners, marks the first partnership between the platform and Archewell Audio.

The couple signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership to produce content that "uplifts and entertains audiences around the world" and shares a range of perspectives, according to Spotify's news release.