Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has his father wrapped around his finger — at least he does in a new photo Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shared on Sunday.
In the photo posted on their official Instagram account, Harry is cradling Archie whose tiny hand is wrapped around one of Harry's fingers.
"Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex," the photo caption reads.
The photo is similar to one Harry and Meghan, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex, shared last month marking her first Mother's Day.
Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, welcomed their first born on May 6. He was introduced to the world two days later.
The baby arrived just short of a year after Harry and Meghan's star-studded wedding. He is the first interracial baby in the British monarchy’s recent history and is seventh in line to the British throne. The couple opted not to use a title for their son.
He will be known as Master Archie, in agreement with his father’s wish that he grow up as a private citizen.