Megxit: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcement elicits supportive responses

The announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday that they "intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent" has elicited both questions and supportive responses, with many praising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for prioritizing the well-being of their son and pushing back against racism.
"Considering how awful the British tabloids have been toward Meghan, this is good news," one person tweeted. "And Harry standing beside her all the way is heartwarming."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also said that “after many months of reflection and internal discussions," they have decided to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram and in a press release.
"Good for them," another person wrote. "Their mental health is worth more than the monarchy."
The announcement follows intense media scrutiny dating back to when the couple was first linked, that reached its apex last year when they sued a British tabloid for publishing a private letter Markle wrote to her father. Harry has likened the relentless scrutiny of his wife to that of his late mother, Princess Diana, though others say the scrutiny has been compounded by the fact that Markle is biracial. Her father is white, her mother is black.
"Every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back," Harry said. "It's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."
Markle has found a legion of supporters in addition to her husband. After a clip from the documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" circulated on social media, during which Markle stated that "not that many people have asked if I'm OK," fans showed their support with the trending #WeLoveYouMeghan. Following this latest announcement, posters used #Megxit to express their solidarity.
Although the responses to the couple's latest announcement were overwhelmingly positive, many lamented that Markle was "chased" out of the royal family by the press.
"Yall really bullied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the Commonwealth just because she's .025% black and American?" one person tweeted. "Great to the the 'Just One Drop' rule still in full swing."
"UK tabloids: You have to deal with our racist nonsense. Meghan Markle: Actually, I really don’t," tweeted Charlotte Clymer, the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization.
Others remarked on the injustice of criticizing Markle to the same degree as Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse and who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
"Pretty crazy that Meghan Markle has been given the basically the same treatment by the royal family and the press for being black as Prince Andrew has been given for being an alleged pedophile and rapist," Andrew Solender, a reporter at Chronogram, tweeted.
Markle's critics cheered the news and said they did not believe they are culpable for the recent announcement.
"People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family," English broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted. "I rest my case."
Katie Hopkins, another English media personality, called Markle an "evil wench."
While Harry's and Markle's announcement doesn't make a difference in the progression of the royal family, as Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is next in line, the news has nonetheless sparked a litany of questions about what the couple might do next.
"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," a statement from the queen's office read. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."