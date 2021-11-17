Memes flood social media after news that Staples Center is getting a new name

The Staples Center is getting a new name — and social media users are not here for it.

The arena, one of the most iconic music and sports venues, will become "Crypto.com Arena" starting on Christmas Day as part of a 20-year agreement.

After the news broke on Tuesday evening that Staples Center would be losing its famous name, fans channeled their disappointment into the native language of the internet: memes.

On Twitter, several tweets referenced the line from the film "Coming To America": "His mama named him Clay, I'm-a call him Clay."

"His mama named him Staples Center. Imma call him Staples Center," tweeted legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence.

Others joked about the form of currency that Crypto.com used to purchase the naming rights of the arena.

"A crypto company has bought the naming rights to the Staples Center for a record breaking price tag of SEVEN monkey pictures," comedian J.P. Dade tweeted, referring to non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

Some, who appeared less attached to the Staples Center title, joked about their distaste for the new name.

"wow they did it, they came up with a worse name than Staples Center," podcaster Molly Lambert tweeted.

Others, like actor Zeno Robinson, said the name change felt a little suspicious.

"……idk why but renaming the Staples Center into Crypto . Com Arena feels like gentrification to me," Robinson wrote.

Sean Yoo, the creative producer of WAVE.tv, summed up what a handful of Angelenos were thinking with one video clip of a man in a Lakers Jersey. When asked how he's doing, the man replies, "Not good, man. I'm not good."