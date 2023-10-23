Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer have been separated for 6 years

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer have quietly been separated for years, according to representative for Streep.

Streep, 74, and Gummer, 76, split up over six years ago, the spokesperson said.

"Yes, Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," they said in a statement to NBC News.

The pair wed in September 1978, less than a year after they met, and have four children together, Henry, 43; Mary, 40; Grace, 37; and Louisa, 32.

The Oscar-winning actress rarely speaks publicly about Gummer, a professional sculptor.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald published in 2019, Streep recalled how supportive he was. She told the outlet that he was "always happy to look after the children" so she would feel "not as guilty" when she had to be away for long periods of time for work.

During her 2012 Oscars acceptance speech, she got emotional as she thanked Gummer.

"First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play them out with the music and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me," she said.