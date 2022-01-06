Michelle Kwan welcomes 1st baby, explains why she kept pregnancy private

Congratulations to Michelle Kwan!

The retired figure skater and two-time Olympic medalist surprised her fans and followers on Instagram Wednesday by revealing that she’d just given birth to her first child — a beautiful baby girl — without ever having shared the news of her pregnancy.

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” the 41-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her holding that bundle of joy. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever.”

But Kwan went on to point out that the path to parenthood wasn’t an easy one for her.

“This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up,” she continued. “I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without.”

In addition to the photo of little Kalista, Kwan also shared a time-lapse collection of photos from the pregnancy that she kept under wraps for so long.

“As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private,” she explained. “And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last 9 months to catch you all up:)”

She closed her post with a message to other moms and moms-to-be.

“Also, I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!),” she wrote. “And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you 🙏🏼”

The post was followed by a comments section filled with messages of congratulations from her many famous friends.

“OMG Michelle!!!!!! Congratulations!!!! Mama she’s beautiful!!!!!!!” wrote “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing.

“Now the fun begins!” actor Alyssa Milano cheered. “Text me if you need anything.”

And fellow former figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi wrote, “So amazing congratulations! sweet little girl 💝”